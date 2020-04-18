We Are One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.78 on Friday, hitting $1,283.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,202.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,315.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,566.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.