We Are One Seven LLC Sells 15,098 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 822,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 92,710,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,640,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.