Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 195 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,053,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,489,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,314 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,015. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

