Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.54. 15,326,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640,995. The company has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura dropped their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

