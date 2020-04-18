Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,743 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.2% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,689.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

Facebook stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,574,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,924,918. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $510.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

