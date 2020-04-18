Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 508 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,818,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,886. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.04. The company has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

