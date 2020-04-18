Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 3.7% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 27,098,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

