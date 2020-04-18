Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Pfizer makes up 2.5% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,827,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

