Wealth CMT Buys 13,193 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth CMT grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 399.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.0% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,586,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, reaching $143.14. 6,404,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,617. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

