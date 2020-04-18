Wealth CMT Reduces Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wealth CMT lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,331 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises 6.5% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth CMT owned 0.63% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,948. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

