Wealth CMT Sells 33,869 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth CMT reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,869 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

