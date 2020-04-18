Wealth CMT Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealth CMT lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. 1,114,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,008. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $87.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

