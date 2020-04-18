Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 10,924 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,185,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,011,559. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

