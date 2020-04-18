Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 60,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.10. 4,299,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,556. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

