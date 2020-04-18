Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,566.57.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,283.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

