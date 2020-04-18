Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $97.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.