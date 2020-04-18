Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

NYSE SO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,615,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,866. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

