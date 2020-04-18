Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $102.75. 5,824,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,962. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

