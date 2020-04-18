Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $36.91. 22,827,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $199.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

