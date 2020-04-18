Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

