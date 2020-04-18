Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $974,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $235.57. 1,007,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.79. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

