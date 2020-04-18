Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 31,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 36,205,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,804,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

