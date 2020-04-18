Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 22.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in American Express by 82.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.39. 8,266,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,579. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

