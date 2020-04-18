Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

NYSE JPM traded up $7.85 on Friday, reaching $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,634,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,166,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

