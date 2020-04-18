Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,402 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $66.88. 10,939,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,788,786. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

