Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,423 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $7.18 on Friday, hitting $87.17. 16,119,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,725,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.89.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.