Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 8,089 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.42% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of AMRK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 26,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,341. The company has a market cap of $96.31 million, a PE ratio of 63.43 and a beta of -0.63. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.