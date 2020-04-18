Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 91 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in L3Harris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.50. 1,622,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,409. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day moving average of $202.08.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.44.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

