Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 2,798 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fortive worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,617.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

FTV stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. 1,823,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,782,916. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

