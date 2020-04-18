Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 4,699 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $7,588,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $147,349,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.40. 2,030,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,581. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average of $254.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

