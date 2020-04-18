Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 492 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $43,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.16. 415,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,590. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

