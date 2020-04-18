Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 64,706 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,706 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,092,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,563,870. The stock has a market cap of $86.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

