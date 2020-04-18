Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 11,918 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.09. 1,551,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,470. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

