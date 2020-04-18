Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 130 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.55. 2,605,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.37. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Franz Fehrenbach bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

