Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 38,500 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.09% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

AJG traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

