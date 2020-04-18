Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 133,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $44.62. 436,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,311. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

