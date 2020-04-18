Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.09% of AFLAC worth $22,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. 3,858,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,576. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

