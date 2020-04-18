Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,086 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Watsco worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. Watsco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

