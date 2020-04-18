Welch & Forbes LLC Has $106.74 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 3.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.53% of ANSYS worth $106,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,739,000 after acquiring an additional 87,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock traded up $6.08 on Friday, hitting $263.90. 844,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,718. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.