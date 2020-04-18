Welch & Forbes LLC Has $19.26 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $19,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

NYSE:SWK traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. 2,100,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.62. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

