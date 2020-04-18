Welch & Forbes LLC Has $65.63 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.08% of United Technologies worth $65,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,292,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,973,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.