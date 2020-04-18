Welch & Forbes LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,945 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.98. 27,887,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.