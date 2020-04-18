Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,112 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 129,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,461,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

