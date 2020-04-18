Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239,723 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $10,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.38. 46,566,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,755,948. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

