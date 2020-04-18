Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 7,739 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Church & Dwight worth $26,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 1,732,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $80.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

