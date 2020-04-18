Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $43,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,831,000 after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,264,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,339,000 after purchasing an additional 115,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $5.70 on Friday, reaching $270.46. 2,014,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,180. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $272.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,936 shares in the company, valued at $10,457,492.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,243 shares of company stock worth $11,114,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

