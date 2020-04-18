Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.63% of CarMax worth $55,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,867,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $1,852,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CarMax by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMX traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. 4,410,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,680. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $118.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

