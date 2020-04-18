Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 381 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $49,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $6.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.10. 6,026,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.