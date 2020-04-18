Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 6,854 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 82.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407,541. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

