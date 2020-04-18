Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 6,948 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.20% of Cognex worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,414,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $103,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CGNX. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $47.04. 850,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.72. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

